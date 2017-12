SVATKO ZA SEBE U BOŽIĆNOJ KUPOVINI: Je li zaista došao kraj ljubavi Jennifer Aniston i Justina Therouxa?

My babes🙌🏻New pic😍❤️ • Bthw OMG YOU GUYS!! We hit 10k (plus) followers!! I'm so excited and grateful😭😍 thanks to every single one of you🤗 love y'all ❤️❤️❤️ • #jenniferaniston #jennifer #aniston

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jennifer.aniston___) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT