STRASTVENI POLJUPCI U ITALIJI: Slavni par nije skidao ruke jedno s drugog u javnosti

I will never understand why beliebers are still butt hurt from Selena. Like it's so funny that she still impacts them to this day. They're all obsessed with Selena. It's time to grow up, kids. She has nothing to do with JB anymore. She's happy and enjoying her life in Venice with her new boyfriend. If you hate Selena you should block/ignore her. 👉🏻 Selena deleted the video she posted of Abel due to some stupid comments of beliebers attacking her. 😕 – – – – – – #selenagomez #abelena #theweeknd #abella #bellahadid #gigihadid #kendalljenner #haileybaldwin #niallhoran #jelena #justinbieber #mileycryus #arianagrande #vsfs #beliebers #arianagrande #demilovato #abel #starboy #revival #xofam #abelxotwod

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenaupdates24) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:50am PST