SRUŠILA INTERNET: Bivša hrvatska manekenka danas gola vježba jogu

"Compassion hurts. When you feel connected to everything, you also feel responsible for everything. And you cannot turn away. Your destiny is bound with destinies of others. You must either learn to carry the Universe, or be crushed by it. You must grow strong enough to love the world, yet empty enough to sit down at the same table with its worst horrors." 🙌❤️🙌

