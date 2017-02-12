SRUŠILA INTERNET: Bivša hrvatska manekenka danas gola vježba jogu

Nekadašnja manekenka danas vodi posve drugačiji život.
Jasmina Hdagha, Hrvatica libijskih korijena, trenutno živi u Americi, a nekada je bila jedna od najuspješnijih manekenki na svijetu.
Danas je manekensku karijeru zamijenila onom instruktorice joge, koju najviše voli prakticirati potpuno gola.
"Compassion hurts. When you feel connected to everything, you also feel responsible for everything. And you cannot turn away. Your destiny is bound with destinies of others. You must either learn to carry the Universe, or be crushed by it. You must grow strong enough to love the world, yet empty enough to sit down at the same table with its worst horrors." 🙌❤️🙌
TIJELO STVORENO ZA IZVIJANJE: Bivša hrvatska manekenka u Americi ima novu karijeru
Ako ste razmišljali da i vi upišete tečaj joge, njezine golišave fotografije i videi koje objavljuje na svom Instagram profilu mogle bi vas potaknuti na taj korak.
' the endings we face right now, be they losses, disappointment or liberating closure, remind us of the need for deep and abiding alignment with the God-force from here on in, as it threads it's way through our lives.' Sarah Varcas🙌🙏❤️🙌 We are precisely who we have caused ourselves to be. The extent to which we have denied the truth or sacrificed its pursuit in favor of security reveals the extent to which we must now change and grow in ever more vital and transformative ways 🙏With the power of the Full Moon I will do my best to make the right changes trusting universe to guide me🙏❤️🙏 Happy Full Moon✨🌕✨
Ova ljepotica bila je u vezi s holivudskim glumcem Billyjem Zaneom, a danas je u sretnoj vezi s glazbenim producentom Jimom Kaufmanom.
Do sada je snimila kampanje za brojna prestižna imena, poput Hermesa, Calvina Kleina, Missonija, Jeana Paula Gaultiera i drugih.
Jasmina je rođena u Hrvatskoj, a nakon rata vratila se u Libiju,rodno mjesto svog oca. Sa 16 godina spakirala je kofere i započela život u Zagrebu, a nedugo nakon toga započela je njezina karijera modela.
