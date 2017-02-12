Ispovijesti
I DOBRA JE U TOME

SRUŠILA INTERNET: Bivša hrvatska manekenka danas gola vježba jogu

12:30 12.02.2017
jasmina-hdagha-manekenka-gola-joga

Nekadašnja manekenka danas vodi posve drugačiji život.

Jasmina Hdagha, Hrvatica libijskih korijena, trenutno živi u Americi, a nekada je bila jedna od najuspješnijih manekenki na svijetu.

Danas je manekensku karijeru zamijenila onom instruktorice joge, koju najviše voli prakticirati potpuno gola.

TIJELO STVORENO ZA IZVIJANJE: Bivša hrvatska manekenka u Americi ima novu karijeru

Ako ste razmišljali da i vi upišete tečaj joge, njezine golišave fotografije i videi koje objavljuje na svom Instagram profilu mogle bi vas potaknuti na taj korak.

 

Ova ljepotica bila je u vezi s holivudskim glumcem Billyjem Zaneom, a danas je u sretnoj vezi s glazbenim producentom Jimom Kaufmanom.

Do sada je snimila kampanje za brojna prestižna imena, poput Hermesa, Calvina Kleina, Missonija, Jeana Paula Gaultiera i drugih.

Jasmina je rođena u Hrvatskoj, a nakon rata vratila se u Libiju,rodno mjesto svog oca. Sa 16 godina spakirala je kofere i započela život u Zagrebu, a nedugo nakon toga započela je njezina karijera modela.

12:30 12.02.2017

