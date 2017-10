SONJI KOVAČ ISPALA GUZA IZ MINIJATURNE HALJINE: Blogerica zajahala hrpu bundeva pa pokazala svoju ‘breskvicu’

Who's for some fall/winter spa magic in @falkensteineriadera 🛁 I wrote blog post for you but due some technical issues it's still not online. Hopefully it will be during this evening or tomorrow in the morning 🙏🏻 I will let you know through my InstaStory 😘 @falkensteiner_hotels #falkensteiner #welcomehome #acquapuraSPA #falkensteineriadera #hotelroom #bubblebath . . . #wiw #igstyle #womanswear #zara #happy #girl #tgif #friyay #fashionblogger #fashionaddict #travel #travelblogger #traveldiary #bloggerlife #styleblog #traveller #destination #travelblog #blogger #bloggers #styleblogger #liketkit #model

A post shared by Sonja Kovac • xoxosonja.com (@xoxosonjakovac) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT