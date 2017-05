SKRIVENO LICE PATNJE: Danijela Dvornik iskreno progovorila o stvarima koje su joj se motale po glavi nakon Dinine smrti

Just because you fail once, doesn't mean you're gonna fail at everything. Keep trying, hold on, and always, always, always believe in yourself, because if you don't, then who will, sweetie? So keep your head high, keep your chin up, and most importantly, keep smiling, because life's a beautiful thing and there's so much to smile about. Marilyn Monroe #zagreb #spring #lifeisgood #womeninred #mumanddoughtertime #aboshoes #massimodutti #check5046

