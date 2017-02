SJEĆATE LI SE D.J. IZ ‘PUNE KUĆE’? Najstarija ‘sestra Tanner’ danas ima 40 godina i izgleda fantastično

#TRX @trxtrainingcenter is one of my favorite tools for working out. So simple and so effective and goes anywhere with you. (No, this isn't a paid ad- just truly love it) I don't normally post video sans shirt – which I already know I'm gonna get called out for- but @kirastokesfit and I video most of our sessions so I'm reminded of proper position when I'm on my own. #thisis40 #fitmama #stoked #stokedathlete #getitdone #fitspiration

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:34am PST