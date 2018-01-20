SEKSI U CRNOM: Lucija Lugomer se utegnula u pripijenu haljinu i pokazala bujne obline iz svih kuteva

Mlada plus size manekenka je pokazala svoju raskošnu stražnjicu u uskoj crnoj haljini.
Lucija Lugomer je oduševila svoje pratitelje na Instagramu poziravši u uskoj crnoj haljini koja prati liniju njenog tijela. Plus size manekenka je, po običaju, uz kolaž fotki u kojima je pokazala svoje obline iz svih kuteva, objavila i pozitivnu poruku.
“Lijepa si i bez komplimenata! Vrijedna si i ako nisi u vezi! Voljena si i ako si sama! Prestani tražiti ono što ti je potrebno izvan sebe same. Već si ono što trebaš biti”, napisala je Lucija.
[SHARE THE LOVE] Without compliments you are beautiful! Without relationship you are valuable! Even while you are alone you are loved! STOP searching for everything you need outside of yourself! You are already everything you are supposed to be. • Dress by @fashionnovacurve #NovaBabe • • • • • • #ootd #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #fashion #fashiongram #style #love #beautiful #currentlywearing #lookbook #wiwt #whatiwore #whatiworetoday #ootdshare #outfit #clothes #plussize #mylook #fashionista #todayimwearing #instastyle #socialenvy #plussize #instafashion #outfitpost #fashionpost #todaysoutfit #fashiondiaries #plussizemodel
Pratitelji su je zasuli lajkovima i komentarima u kojima su nizali komplimente: “Prekrasna si”, “Jako seksi”, “Kao i uvijek divna, a najljepše mi je ono što na slici osim tvoje ljepote vidim, a to je stav i samopouzdanje”.
This @huaweimobilehrv Mate 10 Pro camera is AMAZING! 📲 What do you think? • • • • • • • #huaweiultimate #huaweihrvatska #huaweimate10pro #ootd #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #fashion #fashiongram #style #love #beautiful #currentlywearing #lookbook #wiwt #whatiwore #whatiworetoday #outfit #clothes #mylook #fashionista #todayimwearing #instastyle #blogger #instafashion #outfitpost #fashionpost #todaysoutfit #fashiondiaries
@inthestylecurve got me covered for Christmas time with this ✨AMAZING✨ Billie Faiers Nude Lace Up Bandage Dress. 👌 • • • • • • • #ootd #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #fashion #fashiongram #style #love #beautiful #currentlywearing #lookbook #plussizefashion #whatiwore #whatiworetoday #ootdshare #outfit #clothes #wiw #mylook #fashionista #todayimwearing #instastyle #socialenvy #plussize #instafashion #outfitpost #fashionpost #todaysoutfit #fashiondiaries
If you ask people what attracted them to the person they love, they never tell you of some perfect feature that focused them on sheer surfaces but rather an imperfection that allowed them to see into their uncharted depths. I think every single imperfection adds to your beauty. I'd rather be imperfect than perfect. • PHOTO BY: My Hubby♥️ • • • • • • • • • #modeling #love #style #bodypositive #smile #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #pinup #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #followforfollow
