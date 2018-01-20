Ispovijesti
GUZA U PRVOM PLANU

SEKSI U CRNOM: Lucija Lugomer se utegnula u pripijenu haljinu i pokazala bujne obline iz svih kuteva

Foto: Instagram/Lucija Lugomer Autor: Hot.hr 15:07 20.01.2018

Mlada plus size manekenka je pokazala svoju raskošnu stražnjicu u uskoj crnoj haljini.

Lucija Lugomer je oduševila svoje pratitelje na Instagramu poziravši u uskoj crnoj haljini koja prati liniju njenog tijela. Plus size manekenka je, po običaju, uz kolaž fotki u kojima je pokazala svoje obline iz svih kuteva, objavila i pozitivnu poruku.

“Lijepa si i bez komplimenata! Vrijedna si i ako nisi u vezi! Voljena si i ako si sama! Prestani tražiti ono što ti je potrebno izvan sebe same. Već si ono što trebaš biti”, napisala je Lucija.

Pratitelji su je zasuli lajkovima i komentarima u kojima su nizali komplimente: “Prekrasna si”, “Jako seksi”, “Kao i uvijek divna, a najljepše mi je ono što na slici osim tvoje ljepote vidim, a to je stav i samopouzdanje”.

