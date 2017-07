SANDRA PERKOVIĆ SE SKINULA U TOP I GAĆICE, OBOŽAVATELJI U TRANSU: ‘Vraže! Vani je vruće, ali ti goriš!’

"After every storm the sun will smile; for every problem there is a solution, and the soul's indefeasible duty is to be of good cheer." 🏊🏼‍♀️☀️🐳🐬🏖❤️ #Sun #FreeAfternoon #TeamSP #SamoJakoNemaLabavo #Medulin

A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:37am PDT