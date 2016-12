SANADEROVA KĆI BILA JE U BERLINU ZA VRIJEME NAPADA: Evo što je rekla o njemu

It saddens me so much to hear about #berlin attack this weekend. I was in Berlin when it happened. Grateful my loved ones and I are unharmed and praying for families touched by this act of violence. Spread love, not hate. Hate is so fucking pointless. If you feel misunderstood or like acting out –> make art instead and channel it all in there. Be helpful, not hateful. Love you all ❤️ . . . . . . . . . #petrasanader #love #loveothers #condemnviolence #artheals #artist #art #holidays #holidayseason #familytime #prayforberlin

A photo posted by Petra Sanader (@petrasanader) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:05am PST