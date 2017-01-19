SADA JE SEKS-BOMBA: ‘Nisam mogla gledati ljude u oči jer sam se sramila debljine’

Nekad je bila poznata kao ‘ona deblja’ sestra Kardashian, a danas je Khloe prava bomba. Smršavila je čak 18 kilograma, a sada želi motivirati i druge da rade na svom tijelu.
Khloe Kardashian je u novom showu Revenge Body otkrila kako su njezini problemi s viškom kilograma imali velik utjecaj na nju. Bila je, kaže, vrlo nesigurna i nesretna.
I really don't know what I did in my life to constantly be surrounded by such beautiful and talented people every single day! I'm blessed to call you all my friends!! @mrmikerosenthal your talent and vision always amazes me!! How can someone be so kind, considerate, patient, creative and still have talent seeping out of his pores! We always create the best shoots when we are together because you make everybody feel so comfortable in front of your camera! Love you Mike
“Kada bih srela nekoga na ulici, gledala bih u pod. Znala sam da me ta osoba primijetila, ali bilo mi je teško ostvariti bilo kakav kontakt i bojala sam se gledati druge u oči”, rekla je Khloe koja je rigoroznim režimom prehrane i treninga smršavila čak 18 kilograma.
If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody
Thank you for the opportunity to allow me to help those who feel lost and silenced by their pasts. You are not alone and together we will get our happy and healthy back!! Revenge body is deeper than a physical transformation. It is a spiritual and emotional transformation. The physical part is a bonus! 😉 God bless you!!
Khloe želi i druge motivirati da rade na sebi. Osim što je dobila vlastiti televizijski show, napisala je i knjigu o svojoj transformaciji pod naslovom Strong Looks Better Naked.
“Hejteri bi nam trebali biti najveći motivatori”, poručila je Khloe kandidatima.
