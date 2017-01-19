Ispovijesti
#lijepenase
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Zvijezde

HEJTERI JE MOTIVIRAJU

SADA JE SEKS-BOMBA: ‘Nisam mogla gledati ljude u oči jer sam se sramila debljine’

Foto: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian Autor: Hot.hr 09:50 19.01.2017
khloe-kardashian

Nekad je bila poznata kao ‘ona deblja’ sestra Kardashian, a danas je Khloe prava bomba. Smršavila je čak 18 kilograma, a sada želi motivirati i druge da rade na svom tijelu.

Khloe Kardashian je u novom showu Revenge Body otkrila kako su njezini problemi s viškom kilograma imali velik utjecaj na nju. Bila je, kaže, vrlo nesigurna i nesretna.

GUZAMA I SISAMA ZAPALILE INSTAGRAM: Kim i Khloe snimile bizarne, ali ultra vruće fotke

“Kada bih srela nekoga na ulici, gledala bih u pod. Znala sam da me ta osoba primijetila, ali bilo mi je teško ostvariti bilo kakav kontakt i bojala sam se gledati druge u oči”, rekla je Khloe koja je rigoroznim režimom prehrane i treninga smršavila čak 18 kilograma.

If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe želi i druge motivirati da rade na sebi. Osim što je dobila vlastiti televizijski show, napisala je i knjigu o svojoj transformaciji pod naslovom Strong Looks Better Naked.

Incredibly elated for the premiere of Revenge Body tomorrow!! 8/7c on E

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

“Hejteri bi nam trebali biti najveći motivatori”, poručila je Khloe kandidatima.

Tune in to my new series, Revenge Body. This Thursday at 8/7 Central ONLY on E!

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Foto: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian Autor: Hot.hr 09:50 19.01.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Najnovije

Hotspots

Hot IZBOR

Više na igre.net.hr

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr