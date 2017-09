S NJOM MU JE SVAKI DAN KAO ROĐENDAN: Ariel Winter se za dečka uvukla u lateks i pokazala bujne grudi i guzu

Happy 30th my love💘Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn't be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can't wait to celebrate you💗 Here's to many, many more birthdays together ❤️

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT