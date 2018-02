[VIDEO] RITA ORA NA KOSOVU ODRŽALA KONCERT PRED 300.000 LJUDI: ‘Ponosna sam što sam Šiptar!’

They just told me around 300,000 people came out to see me tonight. Happy Independence Day. I wouldn’t of been anywhere else in the world. We started this together I wouldn’t be here without you. A special thank you to my team @elenaora @amantinatolaj @lonismithhh @kyledevolle @tawbox @lisalaudat1 @thetouringgroup Adrian Luan and the whole Government Team. Nearly 10 years in the game and this feeling never goes away. I’m grateful. I’m proud. I’m shqiptar. Till next time!!! Next stop the Brits 😊 #kosova10🇽🇰

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:03pm PST