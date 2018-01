PUTOVANJA, SKAKANJE PADOBRANOM, UŽIVANJE NA JAHTI: Ovako živi kći donedavno najbogatijeg čovjeka na svijetu

Huge thank you to my team for a wonderful finish to 2017! From First Nations Cup, Grand Prix win, championship win, and 5* shows along with many other ups and downs I truly couldn’t have asked for a better year. Repost @evergatestables ・・・ The 🔥🔥🔥streak is on! Another fantastic weekend for @jenniferkgates at the #lasvegashorseshow. Congratulations on a 2nd place win with Alex in the $50,000 Las Vegas National Winning Round Jumper Classic, a 3rd place win in the $50,000 FEI 1.50m Las Vegas National Welcome Jumper Speed Classic with Luftikus, and a 4th place finish with Cadence in the $25,000 Interactive Mortgage U25 Developing Rider Series Final! 🎉👍👏#showjumping #lasvegas #horsesofinstagram #makingitlookeasy @alden_corrigan_media

