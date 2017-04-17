‘MORAO SAM POTRAŽITI POMOĆ…’: Princ Harry prvi put nakon 20 godina progovorio o teškim trenucima koje je proživljavao nakon majčine smrti

In an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry has admitted he did not deal with the trauma of his mother’s death until he was in his late 20s, when there was ‘two years of chaos’, after he bottled up his emotions for decades. Harry was just 12 when Diana, Princess of Wales, passed away in 1997, and it will come as no surprise to learn that he struggled with the grief. But the trouble came just a few years ago, aged 28, when the Prince began to deal with the grief of losing his mother. – “I’ve spent most of my life saying ‘I’m fine’…and most of us aren’t up for going that deep. So today I’m OK. I’m a little bit nervous. I’m a little bit tight in the chest but otherwise fine,” Harry, 32, revealed during their half-hour conversation, which also discussed his mental health charity, Heads Together, with Prince William and Duchess Catherine. Harry also said that losing his mom Princess Diana on the “public platform” affected his personal and public life, and consequently his mental health. – “I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well. I was on the verge of punching someone,” he revealed. Now, the prince says he is in a “good place” — and already a godfather, he admitted he would love to have kids. – “Because of the process that I’ve been through over the last 2½-3 years, I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, be able to take my private life seriously as well, and be able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference,’ he said. Royal or not, “No matter who you are, the conversation has to be the beginning,” HRH said said. Hit the link in the Bio! 🇬🇧

A post shared by Prince Harry | 🇬🇧 Royals. (@theprinceharrysite) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT