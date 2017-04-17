‘MORAO SAM POTRAŽITI POMOĆ…’: Princ Harry prvi put nakon 20 godina progovorio o teškim trenucima koje je proživljavao nakon majčine smrti

Harry i William bili su dječaci kada su ostali bez majke, voljene princeze Diane. I dok je William prihvatio njezinu smrt, Harry se pravio kao da se ništa nije dogodilo.
Britanski princ Harry otkrio je kako se nije mogao suočiti sa smrću majke princeze Diane te konačno nakon dugotrajnog razdoblja nemira potražio psihološku pomoć.
Diana, princeza od Walesa, poginula je u automobilskoj nesreći s Dodijem al Fayedom u Parizu 1997. dok su ih lovili paparazzi na motociklima. Harry je tada imao 12 godina.
U intervjuu za Daily Telegraph, princ je priznao da je proživio gotovo dva desetljeća “ne misleći” o majčinoj smrti, što je utjecalo, kako kaže, “ne samo na njegov osobni život nego i na posao”.
“Moj način suočavanja s tim bio je guranje glave u pijesak i odbijanje da ikad pomislim na nju, jer što bi mi to pomoglo?”, otkrio je princ.
Zbog toga je, otkriva, bio vrlo blizu “potpunom emocionalnom slomu” u više navrata. Imao je problema i s agresijom.
Brat mu je bio velika podrška
Princ je priznao da je pomoć potražio nakon što mu je brat William rekao da se mora suočiti s majčinom smrću.
“Bog blagoslovio mog brata, bio mi je velika potpora. Neprestano je govorio da moje ponašanje nije u redu, da nije normalno, i da moram s nekim razgovarati o tome”, kaže Harry.
Poslušao je njegov savjet i krenuo psihijatru. Počeo je trenirati i boks kako bi izbacio frustracije.
“To me spasilo jer sam bio na rubu da udarim nekoga. Udariti nekoga tko ima štitnike jako olakšava stvar”, rekao je Harry, sada 32-godišnjak te dodao: “Sada sam dobro.”
Harry kaže kako je odlučio javno progovoriti o svojim problemima kako bi i druge ljude potaknuo da potraže pomoć i suoče se s onim što ih muči.
On, brat William i njegova supruga Kate vode kampanju za mentalno zdravlje Heads Together.
