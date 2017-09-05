POKAZALA GUZU U TANGICAMA: Mel B izašla s prijateljima u prozirnoj haljini koja više otkriva nego skriva

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ________________________ #Roommates, the divorce between #MelB and #StephenBelafonte is just getting nastier and nastier! This time in explosive court documents, Mel B’s estranged husband is alleging that the former Spice Girl isn’t fit to take care of their children due to her alleged drug use. ________________________ In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Stephen claims: “The biggest reason for my concern with respect to the safety of the children was due to the petitioner’s habitual and consistent addiction to and abuse of cocaine and alcohol.” _________________________ He continued: “To make matters worse, my fear for the children’s safety was amplified due to the fact that petitioner had fired the children’s nanny, who had been in the children’s lives since 2010 and I do not want petitioner using drugs and drinking around the children, especially without anyone else present to care for the children.” _____________________________ In addition to the bombshell claims, Stephen is also—read more at theshaderoom.com

