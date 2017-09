‘PLAČEM ČETIRI PUTA DNEVNO’: George Clooney opisao kako izgleda njegov očinski život, zatitrat će vam jajnici

The Clooney twins are here! George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, 2017. Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news saying that the mother and children were all 'happy, healthy and doing fine'. (📸: AP) . . . #GeorgeClooney #AmalClooney #AlexanderClooney #EllaClooney #GeorgeAmal #Hollywood

A post shared by EconomicTimes_Lifestyle (@etpanache) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT