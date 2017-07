PA NIJE BAŠ TUŽAN ZBOG RAZVODA… Seksi kriminalac ponovno uhvaćen u vrućem klinču s bogatom starletom

When you go from the cell block to lounging with the billionaire heiress to #topshop. "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks separates from wife, but apparently won't seperate from his newfound good life. #themostinterestingmanonradio #jeremymeeks #ChloeGreen

A post shared by TheFreeStyleKing (@jmacglobal) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT