OTKRIVENA NAJVEĆA TAJNA MARILYN MONROE: Njena prijateljica prije smrti rekla istinu o skrivenim fotografijama

"I think love and work are the only things that really happen to us and everything else doesn't really matter and I think one without the other isn't so good." – Marilyn Monroe, Life, 1962. // Marilyn during the production of 'Let's Make Love' on her 34th birthday, June 1, 1960. 💋

