‘OSJEĆALA SAM SE KAO JEFTINA KURVA ZBOG NJEGA’: Odvratni ispad taksista rasplakao DJ-icu

Ashley James je na Instagram profilu podijelila priču o napasnom taksistu zbog čijeg je ponašanja završila u suzama i privremeno se osjećala užasno.
U objavi na Instagramu napisala je da je na putu do gaže koristila taksi i na sebi imala majicu s dubokim dekolteom. Kad je izlazila iz taksija, taksist se okrenuo i bez ikakvog pitanja ili srama slikao njezine grudi. Ashley se rasplakala i odjurila u garderobu gdje se presvukla u opravu koja joj pokriva grudi jer se osjećala ‘kao jeftina kurva’, kako je napisala u objavi.
No, ubrzo je shvatila da neće dopustiti jednom nekulturnom seksistu da joj poljulja samopouzdanje i da ne misli skrivati grudi koje joj je bog podario pa se ipak presvukla u duboki dekolte i poručila svijetu da vole svoje tijelo i ne obaziru se na zlobnike i primitivce.
Ashley je poznata po tome da svoje darove odozgo voli dijeliti na internetu, no onda kada to ona želi pa stvarno nema razloga za ovakav bezobrazluk. Njezinu ljepotu možete pogledati u nastavku:
Let's talk about body confidence (and sorry for the long rant). Tonight someone said to me that they really enjoy the fact that I'm open and accepting of my body. It was kind of ironic because tonight, on the way to DJ for the @bouxavenue lingerie event, my cabbie turned around and took a photo of my boobs. I was already quite uncomfortable with my outfit, and then I was made to feel like a cheap whore. I succumbed to the slut shaming, broke down in tears, and then got changed at the event into something that didn't feel me. Later, I realised I'd allowed some sexist arsehole dictate how I should feel about my NATURAL GOD-GIVEN body so I got changed again. The road to body acceptance and confidence is hard, which is why I thought I'd share this story with you, but I'm trying. Thanks to all the awesome men and women who pep-talked me back to confidence tonight. And also, lol at the sexist comments already on here going against this caption. 👙💕 (hair and makeup by @secretspauk using @sexyhairuk- thanks for making me feel like a goddess) 👩🏼 #bodyconfidence #ownwhatyamammagaveya #goodvibesonly #nobadenergy #impressyourself
Freedom in #Coachella 🌴 I've been debating whether or not to put this photo up. I love it because it captures a moment of freedom and happiness (and great @bluebellaofficial lingerie) in the desert, but fear it will be sexualised or judged. But I guess if you judge this image it says more about you than it does about me, right? It was a really awesome morning in Joshua Tree with Charlotte at 7am! 🤗🇺🇸 #noretoucing #freedom #selfloveclub
This view! 🌟wearing @kolchagovbarba at the @globalgiftfoundation last night. I can't get over how incredible the whole evening was – it's the second time in history that the Teatro has been used for a private event. Third will be my wedding! 😃 Have a look over on my insta-stories to see what happened. Thank you @mariarbravo @evalongoria @nickede for having us DJ and be a part of such an amazing foundation. ❤ #gggmadrid17 #madrid #BitterSweetDJs
