OSEBUJNI PREDSTAVNIK CRNE GORE: Crnogorac Slavko pjeva gol do pasa, nosi štikle i boli ga briga za kritike

Director of my video for the song "Space" and eurovision performance will be my dear friend and legendary artist @dejan_milicevic. I am so emotional! Designer of my costumes during my eurovision adventure will be @marina.banovic. Great woman and muse! I am so proud and thankful! My eurovision team is amazing! photo by @makelau Thank you all! ❤😍🙈🎆 #eurovision #amsterdam #preparty #montenegro #space #show #artist #eurovisionstage #happy #amazing #spectacle #representative #onemanshow #ukraine #kyiv Love, S xx

