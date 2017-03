OMILJENI GLUMAC RASPLAKAO OBOŽAVATELJE: ‘Danas su moja djeca izgubila majku…’

My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love. #Repost @dadefaison8 ・・・ I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!😄 #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love

A post shared by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST