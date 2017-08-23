Ispovijesti
SAN SVAKOG TINEJDŽERA

OMILJENA PLAVUŠA S TELEVIZIJSKIH EKRANA: U Kelly iz ‘Beverly Hillsa’ su bili zaljubljeni baš svi, evo kako izgleda danas

Foto: Promo Autor: Hot.hr 20:44 23.08.2017

Glumica Jennie Garth se proslavila ulogom u popularnoj tinejdžerskoj seriji Beverly Hills gdje je igrala Kelly Taylor, zgodnu plavušu u koju su svi bili zaljubljeni.

Beverly Hills je mnogima bila omiljena televizijska serija. Tinejdžeri diljem svijeta trčali su pred male ekrane kako bi vidjeli nove zgode skupine prijatelja okupljenih oko blizanaca Brendona (Jason Priestley) i Brende (Shannen Doherty) Walsh.

When I was 15 (1993) I got this signed photo for Christmas. It was signed by FOUR cast members: #IanZiering, #BrianAustinGreen, #JennieGarth and #JasonPriestley and #AaronSpelling. I remember begging my parents for it when I saw it being sold in a catalog by mail order from a company called #CPGDirect. It was crazy expensive though and I was one of 5 kids so I never in a million years thought I'd get it. I remember that Christmas morning opening it and feeling excited and guilty at the same because I knew they spent too much. They tricked me by putting it in a frame and then put it in a GIANT box with stuff moving around inside. One of my fondest memories and one of my all time favorite gifts. I've since had it signed in person by #ToriSpelling, #LukePerry, #GabrielleCarteris and a couple of days ago by the one and only #ShannenDoherty ❤️ It's complete now and I couldn't be happier. Only took 24 years. One of my all time favorites. #90210 #BH90210 #BeverlyHills90210

A post shared by DARREN MARTIN (@the9021bro) on

I dok su djevojke slinile za tajanstvenim Dylanom kojeg je utjelovio Luke Perry, dečki su prije spavanja razmišljali o Kelly Taylor koju je glumila Jennie Garth.

Iako je nastavila glumiti i nakon završetka snimanja serije, Jennie je ostala upamćena upravo po toj ulozi. Danas ima 45 godina, a od vremena kada je glumila Kelly dosad se triput udavala.

Od 2015. godine je u braku s kolegom glumcem Daveom Abramsom.

Jennie jako voli kuhati, što rado naglašava na društvenim mrežama, a to je i razlog zašto danas ima nekoliko kilograma viška.

August 2017. #jenniegarth #candids #paparazzi #actress

A post shared by FAN (@jenniegarth_fan) on

new title 👊🏻#chef #pie #thanksmom

A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) on

