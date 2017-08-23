OMILJENA PLAVUŠA S TELEVIZIJSKIH EKRANA: U Kelly iz ‘Beverly Hillsa’ su bili zaljubljeni baš svi, evo kako izgleda danas

When I was 15 (1993) I got this signed photo for Christmas. It was signed by FOUR cast members: #IanZiering, #BrianAustinGreen, #JennieGarth and #JasonPriestley and #AaronSpelling. I remember begging my parents for it when I saw it being sold in a catalog by mail order from a company called #CPGDirect. It was crazy expensive though and I was one of 5 kids so I never in a million years thought I'd get it. I remember that Christmas morning opening it and feeling excited and guilty at the same because I knew they spent too much. They tricked me by putting it in a frame and then put it in a GIANT box with stuff moving around inside. One of my fondest memories and one of my all time favorite gifts. I've since had it signed in person by #ToriSpelling, #LukePerry, #GabrielleCarteris and a couple of days ago by the one and only #ShannenDoherty ❤️ It's complete now and I couldn't be happier. Only took 24 years. One of my all time favorites. #90210 #BH90210 #BeverlyHills90210

A post shared by DARREN MARTIN (@the9021bro) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT