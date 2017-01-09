OD BUCMASTE KARDASHIANKE DO MAČKE I POL: Reality zvijezda izgubila 18 kg, ali bez brige, obline su i dalje tu

Poznata reality zvijezda odlučila je promijeniti navike te je postigla željenu težinu.
Reality zvijezda Khloe Kardashian neko je vrijeme bila nezadovoljna svojim izgledom pa je prionula na vježbanje. Sada je konačno ponosna na svoj izgled pa je na Instagramu objavila fotografiju koja pokazuje kako je izgledala prije i kako izgleda sada nakon transformacije.
If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody
Khloe je uvijek bila na glasu kao ‘bucmasta Kardashianka’, a nakon što je prekinula s bivšim dečkom Lamarom Odomom, odlučila je tome stati na kraj pa se posvetila vježbanju i zdravoj prehrani pomoću kojih je izgubila 18 kilograma.
Koliko je ozbiljno ‘zagrizla’ govori i podatak da je izdala vlastitu knjigu ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’ koja govori o njenoj transformaciji, a uskoro će početi i reality shwo ‘Revenge Body’ u kojem će pomagati kandidatima koji se bore s istim problemom.
The countdown is real!!! This show means so much to me! Helping people find their happy again from the inside out is what life is all about!! Yes, we may transform outwardly but how these contestants transform emotionally and finally build up the courage to do and say things that they were too beaten down emotionally to have the strength to do before is so inspiring! Thank you ALL for making a change for the better! I am so proud! YOU did this on your own guys! I just pushed you a tad 😉
