NJIH NIKAD NEĆETE VIDJETI S ČAŠICOM: Jeste li znali da ovih 11 zvijezda ne pije alkohol? Evo zašto ga izbjegavaju

LAST CHANCE to be my VIP guest for the #SpiderManHomecoming premiere! Don’t forget, everyone that enters now gets a shot to be my premiere guest and ALSO has the chance to join me on The Avengers set…grab that link in my bio or go to omaze.com/rdj to enter before it’s too late!

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:59am PDT