NIKOLINA PIŠEK ODJEVENA KAO ŽENA-MAČKA POKAZALA ZUBE: ‘To je gomila podgrijanih govana’

HALLOWEEN IS A BUNCH OF WARMED-OVER DOGSHIT, MY OPINION…My God, the slut-shaming & anti-slut-shaming, costumes are costumes, dress as you like… But, Catwoman is what I would be in everyday life, only if world would let me without closing me in nuthouse… Thanks once again @viktordrago for the experience 💋

A post shared by nikolina pisek (@nikolina_pisek) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT