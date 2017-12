Attention: I need 20-25 bad btchs for #PrettyGang. Can’t tell you why. Criteria to be gang are as follows: INTELLIGENT, INTERESTING, TALENTED, BAD AF, BOUT DAT PAPER. I think some of the girls I follow on here would be perfect. I need your help. Who should be gang? 🦄🎀

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:23pm PST