NEVEN CIGANOVIĆ SE UKLJUČIO U PREPIRKU: ‘Šimleša je napao Bačić zato što se ne slika zamotana u burku jer ga to očito pali’

I just woke up, and I had a dream that I had made a amazing selfie in bed.And u know what? My dream come true!!😍#sunday #lazy #lazysunday #bed #dreams #dreamcometrue #sexy #guapo #handsome #alldayinbed #tattoo #tattoos #tattooed #inbed #love #lovemyself #picoftheday

A post shared by Neven (@nevencigi) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:07am PDT