NAPOKON IZGLEDAJU KAO MILIJUNAŠI: Rodney i Delboy dobili nagradu za životno djelo

By this time next year we'll… have lifetime achievement awards! #davidjason and #nicholaslyndhurst pick up their special awards at the National Film Awards http://ow.ly/v4OP30aoEBS Ana M Wiggins / SilverHub Only Fools and Horses #onlyfoolsandhorses #nationalfilmawards #awards #tv #sitcom #sitcoms #bbc #retro #silverhub

A post shared by SilverHub (@silverhubmedia) on Mar 30, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT