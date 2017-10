NAPASNI FILMAŠ IZGUBIO ŽIVCE: Weinstein prije odlaska na rehabilitaciju prijetio da će se ubiti, a onda svima pokazao srednji prst

#harveyweinstein #no means no. #rape allegations . To abuse ones position and power for ones own sexual perversion is a sickness. Every body is innocent until proven guilty. I am astonished at the complicit behaviour of Hollywoods highest profile supposed victims and the most senior managment of his company who it would seem engaged in concealment of the alleged crimes . To conceal a crime so as not to suffer a Financial loss make those who finally stood up and fired Harvey may be accessories after the fact. However those who now come forward should consider that by not coming forward at the time , they have allowed a man to allegedly , harass, assault and rape more women . #crime #hollywood #hollywoodshame #rape #prision #justice #lessons

