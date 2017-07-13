NAJSEKSI HRVATSKI POLITIČAR? Damir Habijan na Instagramu objavio fotografije od kakvih ostali političari obično strepe

Predsjednik Gradskog vijeća Varaždina Damih Habijan na svojem Instagramu redovito objavljuje fotografije iz svojeg života prožetog tjelovježbom.
Nedavno je objavio fotografije s ljetovanja kojima je oduševio svoje poklonike i poklonice, a fotografije netipične za jednog političara možete pogledati ovdje:
Focus on the good:)
Bench on vacation;)
Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. Helen Keller
