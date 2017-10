NAJBOLJA NOGOMETAŠICA SVIJETA IMA I ZANIMLJIV INSTAGRAM: Nizozemka osvaja bodove i na terenu i izvan njega

A true #Lioness never stops hunting. 🏆 🏆 #TheBest #Nike #football #mecurial ••• What an evening! I'm really proud of what we have achieved as a team! Onto a new chapter now, new goals, new targets. Tomorrow our first World Cup qualifier vs Norway! 🔶

A post shared by Lieke Martens (@liekemartens) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT