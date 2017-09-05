NA DANAŠNJI JE DAN ROĐEN GENIJE: Jedan od najvećih vokala u povijesti glazbe danas bi slavio 71. rođendan

Happy birthday Freddie Mercury! The Queen frontman’s four-octave range overdubbed into a shimmering wall of sound on records such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Killer Queen,” which is why we named him one of the greatest singers of all time. To learn more about him, head to RollingStone.com.

