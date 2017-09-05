NA DANAŠNJI JE DAN ROĐEN GENIJE: Jedan od najvećih vokala u povijesti glazbe danas bi slavio 71. rođendan

Slavni frontmen grupe Queen rođen je 5. rujna 1946. u Zanzibaru. Danas bi proslavio 71. rođendan.
Čitav svijet se danas s nostalgijom prisjeća jednog od najboljih pjevača svih vremena, Freddieja Mercuryja.
Legendarni frontmen grupe Queen danas bi slavio 71. rođendan, no bolest je ugasila njegov život 24. studenoga 1991.
Pravog imena Farrokh Bulsara, Freddie je imao glas opsega od čak četiri oktave, zbog čega je bio jedan od najboljih vokala na tadašnjoj glazbenoj sceni, a i danas se smatra jednim od najvećih vokala u glazbenoj povijesti.
Osim nevjerojatnog glasa, Freddie je imao i izuzetan talent za pisanje pjesama i melodija.
Njegove najbolje pjesme su Bohemian Rhapsody, s albuma A Night at the Opera iz 1975. godine, koja se u Britaniji zadržala devet tjedana na broju jedan top ljestvice.
Osim nje, napisao je još niz hitova koji su proslavili Queen.
Podsjetite ih se:
