MUČNA ISPOVIJEST SUPRUGE RODA STEWARTA: ‘Drogirao me, a kada sam se probudila, ležao je na meni. Bila sam djevica’

Harvey Weinstein’s rape accuser has the LAPD worried. After going to the cops with her story the accuser immediately orchestrated an interview with a newspaper. The woman — an Italian model/actress — claims Weinstein raped her in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010. _______________ According to @tmz detectives think talking with the police and the L.A. Times shortly after could make jurors suspicious. Cops say they’ve had issues with prosecutors when alleged victims go to the media. _______________ The woman claims she told her priest and her nanny about the alleged rape. If the revelations were made soon after the alleged rape, it’s powerful evidence to support a prosecution.

A post shared by True Hollywood Tea (@truehollywoodtea) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:41am PDT