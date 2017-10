MANEKEN TUŽI REPERICU ZBOG FOTOGRAFIJE NA KOJOJ JE ORALNO ZADOVOLJAVA: ‘Iskoristila me je…’

My momma taught me to stand up for who you love and go to war for them if necessary,sorry if you don’t love yours like I love mines 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️

