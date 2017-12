LUKA ŠULIĆ RASTOPIO OBOŽAVATELJICE: Dosad su ga obožavale, ali nakon ovog prizora padaju na koljena

Our little miracle✨ – baby boy Val👼🏼 has finally arrived yesterday at 8:46 p.m. Both mommy and Val were incredible and I’m so proud of them.❤️ For me this was an indescribable and dramatic experience…Full of joy, happines, worries, tears, laughs, emotions,… So many feelings in one day. It enriched my soul forever. ❤️ #feelingblessed #feelingthankful🙏 Proud Daddy

A post shared by LUKA SULIC (@lukasulicworld) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:56am PDT