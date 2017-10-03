LUCIJA LUGOMER U MREŽASTIM ČARAPAMA POKAZALA DIVLJU STRANU: ‘Sigurna sam da će vam se ovo svidjeti…’

Moja dva suncokreta, svaki s jedne strane 👌 • *Every woman ever: 'You basically ended up going into a battle with your own body. Every time you look in the mirror, every time you see an image of someone who you look up to, of someone who doesn't look like you. You think you're not good enough. And that's really sad. Because your body is your HOME! …it's not holding you back from anything! The only thing that's holding you back is believing that something is wrong with you.' My imperfections are my perfections! Be unique! Be you! • • • • • • #curv #love #style #bodypositive #pose #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #modeling #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #followforfollow

A post shared by Lucija Lugomer (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:58am PDT