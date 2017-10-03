Ispovijesti
KADAR IZ GARDEROBE

LUCIJA LUGOMER U MREŽASTIM ČARAPAMA POKAZALA DIVLJU STRANU: ‘Sigurna sam da će vam se ovo svidjeti…’

Foto: Instagram/Lucija Lugomer

Prva hrvatska plus size manekenka je ponovno oduševila svoje pratitelje na Instagramu atraktivnom fotografijom s malo odjeće.

Lucija Lugomer je počastila svoje fanove pogledom u garderobu s jednog snimanja te im se pokazala u prilično seksi izdanju.

Odjevena samo u mrežaste čarape i običnu bijelu majicu, Lucija je pokazala da je u trendu jer su takve čarape već neko vrijeme potpuni hit.

“Rad, rad, rad. Hint: ee, sigurna sam da će vam se ovo svidjeti”, napisala je manekenka te tako najavila svoj novi angažman.

Moja dva suncokreta, svaki s jedne strane 👌 • *Every woman ever: 'You basically ended up going into a battle with your own body. Every time you look in the mirror, every time you see an image of someone who you look up to, of someone who doesn't look like you. You think you're not good enough. And that's really sad. Because your body is your HOME! …it's not holding you back from anything! The only thing that's holding you back is believing that something is wrong with you.' My imperfections are my perfections! Be unique! Be you! • • • • • • #curv #love #style #bodypositive #pose #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #modeling #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #followforfollow

A post shared by Lucija Lugomer (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on

