LOŠA VIJEST JE DA JAMIE DORNAN MOŽDA VIŠE NEĆE BITI CHRISTIAN GREY: Dobra je da će ga zamijeniti ovaj komad

CHECK THESE OUT!THE MOST COMFORTABLE HOODIE ON THE PLANET! Hanging in the grass with my baby girl. AWESOME new ISF hoodies!! Neitzsche not included.. sorry :) http://t.co/GVXaxNaUtn http://t.co/fwXeV4ppeK GET THEM,HELP US CHANGE THE WORLD, BE COMFORTABLE, BE WARM&LOOK GREAT! Thank you.So. Much.

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jul 18, 2014 at 1:33pm PDT