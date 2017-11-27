LJUDI KONAČNO SKUŽILI NA KOGA IH CHARLES PODSJEĆA: ‘Sličnost je zapanjujuća, ni sam nisam mogao vjerovati’

Ella bi uskoro mogla pasti u drugi plan jer je njezin zaručnik Charles sve popularniji, i to zbog sličnosti s jednom zvijezdom.
Novopečena mama Ella Dvornik se na Facebooku pohvalila da je njezin zaručnik Charles Pearce postao poznat u Grčkoj, a razlog je vrlo simpatičan.
Naime, Charles nevjerojatno nalikuje na jednog njihovog televizijskog voditelja, Grigorisa Arnaoutogloua.
To su primijetili mnogi korisnici Instagrama, koji se slažu da su nevjerojatno slični.
“Sličnost je zapanjujuća, ni sam nisam mogao vjerovati”, “Isti su”, “Stvarno su slični”, neki su od komentara korisnika te društvene mreže.
Sličnost je tolika da su grčki mediji čak objavili da je Grigoris nedavno dobio dijete – naravno, misleći pritom na Charlesa.
Ella i Charles nedavno su po prvi put postali roditelji. Djevojčicu Balie Dee čuva baka Danijela Dvornik jer se Ella odmah po izlasku iz bolnice primila posla.
Sleepy time 😴😴😴 Monday is tommorow. And it's back to work for me 😱 that means Balie will be leaving the house tommorow for the first time with me and @charles_pearce . It will definitely be interesting 😅 even the simplest things like leaving the house are now harder. For example , today I had to go buy winter suits for her. I learned that baby clothes is more expensive than adult clothes 😂 i now know why all of our parents want us to go to college. So we can pay them back what they spent on us 😂😂😂Babies are expensive! But worth it 😌 good night everyone!
