LJUDI KONAČNO SKUŽILI NA KOGA IH CHARLES PODSJEĆA: ‘Sličnost je zapanjujuća, ni sam nisam mogao vjerovati’

Sleepy time 😴😴😴 Monday is tommorow. And it’s back to work for me 😱 that means Balie will be leaving the house tommorow for the first time with me and @charles_pearce . It will definitely be interesting 😅 even the simplest things like leaving the house are now harder. For example , today I had to go buy winter suits for her. I learned that baby clothes is more expensive than adult clothes 😂 i now know why all of our parents want us to go to college. So we can pay them back what they spent on us 😂😂😂Babies are expensive! But worth it 😌 good night everyone! #1weekold #postpartum #1weekpostpartum #38weeks #baby #newborn #pemmie #cuddle #swaddle #ftm #firsttimemom

