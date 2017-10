LINDSEY VONN PROSLAVILA ROĐENDAN VRUĆIM FOTKAMA: Skijašica za 33. rođendan počastila fanove svojom guzom

Well….I’m another year older…but no matter how old I get or where life takes me I’m always thankful to have so many amazing and caring people in my life. They keep me grounded and love me no matter what…even when I get old 🙈 I love all of you so much! #33andthankful

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:54am PDT