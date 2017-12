LEONA PARAMINSKI BJEŽI OD POŽARA U HRVATSKU: ‘Odlazimo iz Sante Barbare, nadamo se da će nas dom čekati’

Leaving Santa Barbara with undescribable sadness… but looking forward to see our family and friends in #croatia ..Hope we will still have our home when we get back..We are lucky we can go to the planned trip to Croatia three days earlier! Evacuations started in some of the Santa Barbara areas, very close to us…a lot of our friends have already lost their homes. Some of them just evacuated, awaiting for the news. I can't express my sorrow enough!! Sending good energy to everyone! Bravo our fire department!!!!! They are doing tremendous job! #thankyou #bravemen #thomasfire #calfire #wildfire #california #firedepartment #santabarbaracounty #nofilteridontcare

