KOLIKO IH IMA I KOJI JE KOJI? Enrique Iglesias i Ana Kurnjikova pokazali djecu i zbunili obožavatelje

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias are officially parents! The former tennis player, 36, gave birth to twins on Saturday in Miami. The pair, who kept their pregnancy completely private, had a boy and a girl, named Nicholas and Lucy, reported US Weekly.

