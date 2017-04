KENDALL OTKRILA: ‘Nalazila sam perike po kući i mislila da tata vara mamu. Kad sam ga vidjela u haljini, pala sam u očaj’

The next part of my collaboration with @maccosmetics is coming on Jan 5th!! I'm excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017 #happynewyear #maccaitlynjenner

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:57am PST