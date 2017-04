JEZIVA PRIČA KOJU HOLLYWOOD NE MOŽE ZABORAVITI: Mladu glumicu poremećeni obožavatelj ubio na kućnom pragu

REBECCA LUCILE SCHAEFFER Born: November 6 1967 Died: July 18 1989 Age: 21 She was shot in her doorway by Robert John Bards. He was obsess with her and was stalking her for three years before he killed her. Robert was arrested and sentence to life in prison. 🎬🎬🎬🎬 Rebecca was an American model and television and film actress. Schaeffer began her career as a teen model before moving on to acting. In 1986, she landed the role of Patricia "Patti" Russell in theCBS sitcom My Sister Sam. After the series was canceled in 1988, Schaeffer appeared in several films, including the black comedy Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills, which was released six weeks before her death. #rebeccaschaeffer #eugeneoregon #losangelescalifornia #westhollywoodcalifornia #riprebecca #robertbardo 💕💕💕💕💕💕🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👼👼👼👼👼👼👼

