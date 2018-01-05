JEDNA OD NAJUSPJEŠNIJIH HRVATSKIH MANEKENKI DANAS IMA OSEBUJAN INSTAGRAM: Golotinja, joga i osmijeh od uha do uha

Jasmina je nekad radila za najpoznatije modne brendove, a danas uživa u vježbanju joge i igranju sa psom.
Jasmina Hdagha danas živi u Los Angelesu, a do sada je snimila kampanje za brojna prestižna imena poput Hermesa, Calvina Kleina, Missonija i Jeana Paula Gaultiera. Jasmina je rođena u Hrvatskoj, a nakon rata je otišla u Libiju, rodno mjesto svojeg oca. Karijeru modela započela je sa 16 godina kada je spakirala kofere i stigla u Zagreb.
Manekenka je bila u vezi s holivudskim glumcem Billyjem Zaneom, a ovih dana uživa na Instagramu objavljivati snimke vježbanja joge i igranja sa svojim psom. Jasmina iskoristi i svaku priliku da objavi poduži motivacijski citat i da se nasmiješi od uha do uha, a neke od uradaka s njezinog Instagram profila pogledajte u nastavku.
Anything that costs you your peace is too expensive🙏❤️🙏 Anything that annoys you is teaching you patience. Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand up on your own two feet. Anything that angers you is teaching you forgiveness and compassion. Anything that has power over you is teaching you how to take your power back. Anything you hate is teaching you unconditional love. Anything you fear is teaching you courage to overcome your fear. Anything you can’t control is teaching you how to let go.🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾 Picture taken in Sedona heaven by @maximillianxavier 📷 me and @ironburton and the best stylist of all times @artemisjafari ❤️❤️❤️ that was a trip I’ll remember forever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #peaceofmind
We begin 2018 with a ✨🌚FULL MOON🌝✨in Cancer reminding us of our home within. Our inner Mother awaits us, ready to bathe us in the nurturance of our inner waters. This is where it all begins… This is the place out of which all of creation emerges. What a potent way to begin our New Year, with the Remembrance that we can always Return Home, to our Center, to be cradled within the within.”~ Mystic Mamma💫✨🌟🌕✨🌚✨🌝✨🌑🌟✨💫 💫May this year be one of health, happiness, and harmony for each of us individually and collectively. This always takes work. May our individual work be reflective, and our collective work that of communication🙏❤️🙏 Wearing the best BIKINI line ever @olayabeach and my favorite color❤️👙❤️ ❤️🙏❤️Peace everyone❤️🙏❤️
"To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don't need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself." Thich Nhat Hanh ❤️🐒❤️🙊❤️🙉❤️🙈❤️🐒❤️ happy ….wait what day is it ? FRIDAY 💥🍻💥 I think I’ll have a beer later tonight once I’m done 🐒🍻🐒 hopefully will find a monkey, real monkey to hang out with cause I have been told that there are many monkeys on this island and I haven’t seen one yet 👀🐒👀maybe monkeys think I’m a gorilla 🦍 and they don’t wnat to hang out with me but I’m sure after they meet me, they will see the proof that we were monkeys once and that I’m super nice🤪🐒🇧🇧🙏
“We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free.”~ Kavita Ramdas 🙏❤️🙏 happy Saturday 🥀❤️🥀 baby Neve is almost 1year old and she can jump in by herself but i don’t want her to land on her face so i pick her up💦🐶💦unreal how much she loves water n her new thing now=>have to feed her by hand or at least start feeding her by hand otherwise she leaves her bowl of food n Master Rupert ALWAYS eats her food too if I️ don’t watch them 😅🐶❤️🐶❤️#freelikeabird 🦅
"It is difficult to find happiness within oneself, but it is impossible to find it anywhere else."~Arthur Schopenhauer🙏❤️🙏happy Friday finally💥❤️💥p.s. For those asking why Master Rupert is not in my latest videos👑🐶👑it's because he is in Sedona with daddy chilling n doing deep DEEP deeeeeeeeep meditations; the Masters need time off too❣️🐶❣️
The heart is the largest generator of electromagnetic energy in the body, and measurements reveal that the frequency of the heart’s energy field is 5000x stronger than that of the brain! This field moves at the speed of light and extends up to 12 feet around the body. The heart communicates with the brain in several ways: 1. neurologically (transmission of nerve impulses), 2. biochemically (hormones and neurotransmitters) and 3. biophysically (pressure waves). Now we have evidence of direct, coherent ENERGETIC COMMUNICATION through electromagnetic field interactions as well. Using electrocardiographic (ECG) and electroencephalographic (EEG) instruments (for measuring heart and brain waves) it has even been scientifically verified that when TWO PEOPLE are in proximity of each other ❤️the HEART FIELD of one person AFFECTS the brainwaves of another!❤️ Not only is the energy and information flowing through your heart’s energy field transmitted throughout your body and brain, but it interacts with other people as well, communicating your internal state to the environment. Now it makes sense why they say you are who your friends are. Choose your surroundings wisely! Keep elevating your mind, body, and spirit. Don't bother with forced or fake interactions that don't serve your growth. You instantly and instinctively know when you're around someone with good vibes or not. Vibes speak louder than words.✨❤️✨ happy n blissful Sunday🙏❤️🙏
The more chances you give someone the less respect they'll start to have for you. They'll begin to ignore the standards that you've set because they'll know another chance will always be given. They're not afraid to lose you because they know no matter what you won't walk away. They get comfortable with depending on your forgiveness. Never let a person get comfortable disrespecting you.🙏❤️🙏 Happy Hump Day🐫🐪🐫🐪📸Joël Kramer photo📸
"To enjoy good health, to bring true happiness to one's family, to bring peace to all, one must first discipline and control one's own mind. If a man can control his mind he can find the way to Enlightenment, and all wisdom and virtue will naturally come to him."~ Buddha 🙌❤️🙌 Happy 🐫happy🐪happy🐫 Hump Day ✨🐪✨🐫✨🐪✨
' the endings we face right now, be they losses, disappointment or liberating closure, remind us of the need for deep and abiding alignment with the God-force from here on in, as it threads it's way through our lives.' Sarah Varcas🙌🙏❤️🙌 We are precisely who we have caused ourselves to be. The extent to which we have denied the truth or sacrificed its pursuit in favor of security reveals the extent to which we must now change and grow in ever more vital and transformative ways 🙏With the power of the Full Moon I will do my best to make the right changes trusting universe to guide me🙏❤️🙏 Happy Full Moon✨🌕✨
