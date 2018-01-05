Ispovijesti
UVIJEK UŽIVA

JEDNA OD NAJUSPJEŠNIJIH HRVATSKIH MANEKENKI DANAS IMA OSEBUJAN INSTAGRAM: Golotinja, joga i osmijeh od uha do uha

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 08:29 05.01.2018

Jasmina je nekad radila za najpoznatije modne brendove, a danas uživa u vježbanju joge i igranju sa psom.

Jasmina Hdagha danas živi u Los Angelesu, a do sada je snimila kampanje za brojna prestižna imena poput Hermesa, Calvina Kleina, Missonija i Jeana Paula Gaultiera. Jasmina je rođena u Hrvatskoj, a nakon rata je otišla u Libiju, rodno mjesto svojeg oca. Karijeru modela započela je sa 16 godina kada je spakirala kofere i stigla u Zagreb.

Manekenka je bila u vezi s holivudskim glumcem Billyjem Zaneom, a ovih dana uživa na Instagramu objavljivati snimke vježbanja joge i igranja sa svojim psom. Jasmina iskoristi i svaku priliku da objavi poduži motivacijski citat i da se nasmiješi od uha do uha, a neke od uradaka s njezinog Instagram profila pogledajte u nastavku.

Anything that costs you your peace is too expensive🙏❤️🙏 Anything that annoys you is teaching you patience. Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand up on your own two feet. Anything that angers you is teaching you forgiveness and compassion. Anything that has power over you is teaching you how to take your power back. Anything you hate is teaching you unconditional love. Anything you fear is teaching you courage to overcome your fear. Anything you can’t control is teaching you how to let go.🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾 Picture taken in Sedona heaven by @maximillianxavier 📷 me and @ironburton and the best stylist of all times @artemisjafari ❤️❤️❤️ that was a trip I’ll remember forever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #peaceofmind

A post shared by Jasmina Hdagha (@yasmachine8) on

 

We begin 2018 with a ✨🌚FULL MOON🌝✨in Cancer reminding us of our home within. Our inner Mother awaits us, ready to bathe us in the nurturance of our inner waters. This is where it all begins… This is the place out of which all of creation emerges. What a potent way to begin our New Year, with the Remembrance that we can always Return Home, to our Center, to be cradled within the within.”~ Mystic Mamma💫✨🌟🌕✨🌚✨🌝✨🌑🌟✨💫 💫May this year be one of health, happiness, and harmony for each of us individually and collectively. This always takes work. May our individual work be reflective, and our collective work that of communication🙏❤️🙏 Wearing the best BIKINI line ever @olayabeach and my favorite color❤️👙❤️ ❤️🙏❤️Peace everyone❤️🙏❤️

A post shared by Jasmina Hdagha (@yasmachine8) on

The heart is the largest generator of electromagnetic energy in the body, and measurements reveal that the frequency of the heart’s energy field is 5000x stronger than that of the brain! This field moves at the speed of light and extends up to 12 feet around the body. The heart communicates with the brain in several ways: 1. neurologically (transmission of nerve impulses), 2. biochemically (hormones and neurotransmitters) and 3. biophysically (pressure waves). Now we have evidence of direct, coherent ENERGETIC COMMUNICATION through electromagnetic field interactions as well. Using electrocardiographic (ECG) and electroencephalographic (EEG) instruments (for measuring heart and brain waves) it has even been scientifically verified that when TWO PEOPLE are in proximity of each other ❤️the HEART FIELD of one person AFFECTS the brainwaves of another!❤️ Not only is the energy and information flowing through your heart’s energy field transmitted throughout your body and brain, but it interacts with other people as well, communicating your internal state to the environment. Now it makes sense why they say you are who your friends are. Choose your surroundings wisely! Keep elevating your mind, body, and spirit. Don't bother with forced or fake interactions that don't serve your growth. You instantly and instinctively know when you're around someone with good vibes or not. Vibes speak louder than words.✨❤️✨ happy n blissful Sunday🙏❤️🙏

A post shared by Jasmina Hdagha (@yasmachine8) on

