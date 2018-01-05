JEDNA OD NAJUSPJEŠNIJIH HRVATSKIH MANEKENKI DANAS IMA OSEBUJAN INSTAGRAM: Golotinja, joga i osmijeh od uha do uha

Anything that costs you your peace is too expensive🙏❤️🙏 Anything that annoys you is teaching you patience. Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand up on your own two feet. Anything that angers you is teaching you forgiveness and compassion. Anything that has power over you is teaching you how to take your power back. Anything you hate is teaching you unconditional love. Anything you fear is teaching you courage to overcome your fear. Anything you can’t control is teaching you how to let go.🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾 Picture taken in Sedona heaven by @maximillianxavier 📷 me and @ironburton and the best stylist of all times @artemisjafari ❤️❤️❤️ that was a trip I’ll remember forever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #peaceofmind

A post shared by Jasmina Hdagha (@yasmachine8) on Jan 4, 2018 at 6:51pm PST