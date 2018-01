JAVNOST ZABRINUTA ZBOG SMRTI PORNO-GLUMICA: U posljednja tri mjeseca preminule su četiri, no one su samo dio crnog niza

#chyna was #beautiful Her #death was overshadowed by the #death of #prince I watched her videos on #youtube & just cried She was dead before she died But she tried… All of that fame & in the midst of her pain She was abandoned…what a shame She did all that shyt to make a name Only to be forgotten… May she rest in peace #theworld #mentalhealth #drugs #wwe #cte #pawns #porn #fuckit 😂😂😂😂😂

