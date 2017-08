‘JAKO JE SIMPATIČAN I NE PONAŠA SE KAO PRINC’: Hrvatske delicije oduševile Willa Smitha, evo što se našlo na njegovom popisu zahtjeva

Ok… reflection time again. In about 4 hrs I hit the stage with my music partner for the 1st time in about 20 years in Croatia. I couldn't sleep last night because of the excitement. It's a great lesson in living in the moment..never take a second for granted…it's not promised. So for the time…I'm sitting and watching the last sunset here in Croatia before the show. I'm so grateful for this moment and cannot be more happy with the crew with sharing this with me!!! It's finally here!!! #JJFP17

A post shared by DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:20am PDT