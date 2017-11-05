‘JA SAM SVOJ NAJVEĆI FAN’: Lucija Lugomer na Instagramu objavila seksi fotku i inspirativni status

I am so GRATEFUL to be living in the time where Plus Size & Curvy Women are ‘IN’ ..the time where we can help eachother to grow! When you think deeper, this world is so cruel about everything we truly are. In school we've learned so much but yet, nobody teaches us how to L.O.V.E. ourselves. As if that isn’t important, yet they show us how we are NEVER good enough. Learning to love YOURSELF is about you and eventually your parents, but let’s face it…that doesn’t mean everyone is having parents who are aware of that or that everyone has a parent. The hardest lesson I had to learn is the one that tought me the most important thing and, yes, you guessed – it’s about me. I had to go through that school all alone. About how to handle myself. How to see things I don’t like and how I can change that. Few years back, as a PlusSize girl, there was no one represeting us. Me. You. When I’ve learned what is the healthiest way to see myself I decided what I wanted to do in and with my life. I do what i LOVE! I swear, life is telling me that everything i’ve learned since that day paid off! I’m not going to lie, it’s freaking HARD. But, I’m my own No.1 fan now. …you know, i get so many messages every single day and there are girls who are sooooo young and women who are in there best years of life, telling me I’ve changed their life. I’m here, thinking, who am I to change someone’s life??! I could be their daughter with this experience…than I just stop that thought. If I could do that with my 24 years of life, YOU CAN DO IT! I am your supporter no.1!! I’m holding your hand! Even if you are a PlusSize Lady or not. Even if you’re darker skin colour or lighter. Even If you have a school or not. Even if you have a home or not. Even if you like boys or girls. Even if you believe in God or not. Even if you like chocolate or not. I believe in you. I’m happy for you. Even if you like me or not. • • • • • #modeling #love #style #bodypositive #smile #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #myjob #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel

A post shared by LUCIJA LUGOMER (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT