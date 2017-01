IZNENADIO SVOJIM ISTUPOM: Princ Harry potvrdio vezu s Meghan Markle, ali nije sretan

Kensington Palace have condemned the British media for subjecting Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to "a wave of abuse and harassment" – some with "racial undertones". Read @kensingtonroyal's passionate statement via the link in our bio #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle

A photo posted by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:12am PST